Colliers International Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

November 08, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) has released an update.

Colliers International Group Inc. reported a significant increase in net earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues rising to $1.18 billion compared to $1.06 billion in the same period last year. The company’s net earnings reached $69.4 million, up from $29.4 million in 2023, reflecting strong operational performance. These results highlight Colliers’ successful strategies in navigating economic challenges and expanding its market footprint.

