Colliers International reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.32, consensus $2.05

Reports Q3 revenue $1.179B, consensus $1.63B. “This quarter, Colliers delivered solid growth across all three segments,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers. “Engineering grew by 21%, driven by strategic acquisitions. In Real Estate Services, Capital Markets revenues rose a strong 17%, exceeding expectations. Investment Management revenue, excluding pass-through performance fees, was up slightly though fundraising remained below expectations. AUM was up $2.4 billion during the quarter reaching $98.8 billion, up from $96.4 billion on June 30, 2024.”

