News & Insights

Markets
CIGI

Colliers International Extends Contract With CEO Jay Hennick

October 01, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), an investment manager, announced on Tuesday that it has extended the existing services agreement with its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Hennick, to January 1, 2029.

The agreement was due to expire in April 2026.

Hennick, the largest shareholder in Colliers is expected to propel growth and maximize shareholder value through 2029, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.