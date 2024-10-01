Colliers International Extends Contract With CEO Jay Hennick

(RTTNews) - Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), an investment manager, announced on Tuesday that it has extended the existing services agreement with its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Hennick, to January 1, 2029.

The agreement was due to expire in April 2026.

Hennick, the largest shareholder in Colliers is expected to propel growth and maximize shareholder value through 2029, the company said.

