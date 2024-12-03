News & Insights

Colliers Declares Dividend Amid Strong Financial Performance

December 03, 2024 — 02:28 pm EST

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) has released an update.

Colliers International Group has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on January 14, 2025, to shareholders of record by December 31, 2024. This aligns with their commitment to delivering consistent returns, backed by robust financial performance and a strong global presence in the real estate services industry. With a proven track record of approximately 20% annual investment returns, Colliers continues to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:CIGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

