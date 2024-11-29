Colliers Boosts Credit Facility to Fuel Global Expansion

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) has released an update.

Colliers International Group has expanded its credit facility to $2.25 billion, extending the maturity to 2029 to support its global growth strategies. This expansion provides over $1 billion for new investments, enhancing Colliers’ ability to pursue organic growth and acquisitions. The transaction, led by Bank of Montreal, includes a syndicate of 12 banks, reflecting strong confidence in Colliers’ financial strategy.

