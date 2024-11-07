Collegium Pharmaceutical appoints Vikram Karnani as CEO

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) announced that Vikram Karnani has been appointed as president and CEO of Collegium and will join its board of directors effective November 12. Michael Heffernan, who has served as interim president and CEO since May, will remain chairman of the board. Vikram Karnani most recently served as EVP and president, global commercial operations and medical affairs at Amgen (AMGN).

