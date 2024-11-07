News & Insights

Stocks
AMGN

Collegium Pharmaceutical appoints Vikram Karnani as CEO

November 07, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) announced that Vikram Karnani has been appointed as president and CEO of Collegium and will join its board of directors effective November 12. Michael Heffernan, who has served as interim president and CEO since May, will remain chairman of the board. Vikram Karnani most recently served as EVP and president, global commercial operations and medical affairs at Amgen (AMGN).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COLL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
COLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.