Collegium Pharmaceutical Appoints Vikram Karnani as CEO

Vikram Karnani has been appointed as the new CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical, effective November 12, 2024, succeeding Michael Heffernan, who continues as Chairman. Karnani brings extensive experience from Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics, positioning Collegium for its next growth phase following the acquisition of Ironshore Therapeutics. Under his leadership, the company aims to capitalize on record revenues and expand its presence in neurology with Jornay PM® as a key growth driver.

