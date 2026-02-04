Collective Mining (CNL) Price Target Increased by 21.49% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for Collective Mining (NYSEAM:CNL) has been revised to $20.74 / share. This is an increase of 21.49% from the prior estimate of $17.07 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.80 to a high of $30.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.56% from the latest reported closing price of $18.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collective Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNL is 0.28%, an increase of 20.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 20,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 10,455K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,917K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 53.77% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 4,469K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares , representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 66.52% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,025K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 27.84% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 700K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 500K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

