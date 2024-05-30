Collective Audience Faces Nasdaq Compliance Hurdle

Collective Audience (CAUD) has issued an announcement.

Collective Audience, Inc., a company listed on the Nasdaq, has been flagged for not filing its required financial reports on time, risking non-compliance with Nasdaq’s rules. The company missed the deadline for its quarterly and annual reports but remains listed as it works on a plan to regain compliance. Nasdaq may give the company up to 180 days to comply, but there’s no guarantee it will meet the requirements or avoid delisting. A recent press release provides further details on the situation, including risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s future performance.

