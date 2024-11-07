News & Insights

Stocks

Collective Audience Appoints Gerald Garcia as CFO

November 07, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Collective Audience ( (CAUD) ) has issued an update.

Gerald Garcia, a veteran in the AdTech and media finance industry, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Collective Audience, Inc., succeeding Christopher Andrews. Garcia brings over 20 years of experience from renowned agencies like WPP and Publicis, and has been instrumental in integrating recent acquisitions and establishing growth strategies. His appointment marks a significant step in Collective Audience’s expansion plans, emphasizing the development of a global financial model that supports rapid growth and profitability.

See more insights into CAUD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAUD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.