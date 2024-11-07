Collective Audience Appoints Gerald Garcia as CFO

Collective Audience ( (CAUD) ) has issued an update.

Gerald Garcia, a veteran in the AdTech and media finance industry, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Collective Audience, Inc., succeeding Christopher Andrews. Garcia brings over 20 years of experience from renowned agencies like WPP and Publicis, and has been instrumental in integrating recent acquisitions and establishing growth strategies. His appointment marks a significant step in Collective Audience’s expansion plans, emphasizing the development of a global financial model that supports rapid growth and profitability.

See more insights into CAUD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.