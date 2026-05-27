Is Colgate Too Dependent on Pricing Actions for Revenue Growth?

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is striving for a balance between volume and pricing, rather than relying solely on price increases to drive revenues. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company highlighted that it witnessed improved volume performance, particularly within the Asia Pacific region. Excluding the impact from the private label pet food exit, the company achieved both volume and pricing growth across all four categories and in four of its five operating divisions, reflecting broad-based business momentum.

The company stated that industry-wide category volumes remain relatively sluggish globally, making the recent acceleration in volume growth particularly encouraging. Management highlighted that volume improvement compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was broad-based, with growth observed across nearly all divisions and categories in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This trend was strongest in emerging markets, which the company views as a primary growth engine. Management noted that the Asia Pacific region was a significant contributor to accelerating growth trends, while Latin America continued delivering solid volume performance and market share gains.

However, pricing remains a critical lever navigating the inflationary environment and maintaining pricing power remains a key priority across the business. Management highlighted that pricing actions continue to be important for protecting margin dollars and supporting category investment. The company also emphasized that future pricing initiatives will increasingly be supported by innovation and strong value propositions across multiple price points. Management expects innovation-led pricing opportunities to continue through the remainder of the year as it focuses on balancing pricing strategy with consumer value.

Overall, Colgate appears increasingly balanced between pricing and volume growth, with emerging market momentum, innovation-led demand and pricing discipline supporting sustainable revenue growth and margin protection.

Zacks Rundown for CL

Colgate’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 4.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23X, higher than the industry’s average of 17.68X. CL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.5% and 5.6%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

ARKO Corp. ARKO operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States. ARKO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 2.8%, while the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 93.3% from the year-ago reported figures. ARKO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

Kenvue Inc. KVUE operates as a consumer health company in the United States, the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. KVUE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KVUE's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 3.2% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. KVUE delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. At present, DNUT Carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNUT’s current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 14%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 80% from the year-ago reported figures. DNUT delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.

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Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.