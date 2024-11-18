Colgate Palmolive put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Colgate Palmolive with 2,136 puts trading, or 1.7x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 92 puts and 11/22 weekly 94 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.53, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 31st.

