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Colgate-Palmolive Co. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

July 31, 2026 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $693 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $743 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $797 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $5.361 billion from $5.110 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $693 Mln. vs. $743 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.361 Bln vs. $5.110 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 2 % To 6 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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