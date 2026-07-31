Colgate-Palmolive Co. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $693 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $743 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $797 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $5.361 billion from $5.110 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $693 Mln. vs. $743 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.361 Bln vs. $5.110 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 2 % To 6 %

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