COLD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/30/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COLD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.10 per share, with $17.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, COLD makes up 4.95% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (Symbol: DTRE) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding COLD).
In Friday trading, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 3.5% on the day.
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Further COLD Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.