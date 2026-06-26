COLD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/30/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of COLD's recent stock price of $15.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when COLD shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COLD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.10 per share, with $17.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, COLD makes up 4.95% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (Symbol: DTRE) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding COLD).

In Friday trading, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 3.5% on the day.

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Further COLD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.