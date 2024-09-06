Coinbase’s Legal Battle with Shareholders Over SEC Action Continues

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Coinbase (COIN) must face a class-action lawsuit brought by shareholders accusing the cryptocurrency exchange of misleading them about potential regulatory actions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This decision follows a 2023 SEC civil lawsuit against Coinbase, alleging the company operated an unregistered securities exchange, leading to a 12% drop in its stock price at the time. Shareholders claim Coinbase painted an overly optimistic picture of the SEC's likelihood to take enforcement action, downplaying the risks involved.





The lawsuit also includes allegations that Coinbase failed to properly inform shareholders about the potential loss of assets in the event of a bankruptcy. The court permitted these claims to proceed, though it dismissed other allegations, such as the claim that Coinbase falsely denied engaging in proprietary trading. Coinbase, led by CEO Brian Armstrong, remains resolute in its defense, stating its confidence in proving that it followed the law and provided accurate information to investors.





The class-action lawsuit, led by the Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, represents shareholders from a crucial period in Coinbase's growth. As the legal battle unfolds, the case highlights the growing scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges by regulatory authorities, which could have broader implications for the industry as a whole.Coinbase's next steps in court and its defense strategy may set a precedent for how crypto companies handle regulatory risks, particularly in a volatile and evolving market.

