Coinbase Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Revenues

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN reported third-quarter 2024 core earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51.2%. The company had incurred a loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

The quarterly results gained from higher consumer transaction revenues, institutional transaction revenues, stablecoin revenues, an increase in blockchain rewards, higher custodial fee revenues and improved adjusted EBITDA, offset by escalating expenses.

Operational Update

Total Trading Volume more than doubled year over year to $185 million in the reported quarter, reflecting an increase in both the total market and market share in the United States.



Total revenues of $1.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The top line surged 79% year over year on higher Transaction revenues, Subscription and services revenues and Other revenues.



Total transaction revenues surged 98% year over year to $572.5 million in the quarter. The growth was due to an increase in consumer transaction revenues of $478.2 million and an increase in institutional transaction revenues of $20.9 million.



Total subscription and services revenues increased 66% year over year to $556 million in the reported quarter. The growth was due to an increase in stablecoin revenues of $40.2 million, an increase of $82.7 million in blockchain rewards, higher custodial fee revenues, interest and finance fee income as well as a rise in other subscription and services revenues.



Total other revenues increased 50% to $76.5 million in the quarter, primarily reflecting an increase of $22.8 million due to higher average corporate balances.



Adjusted EBITDA was $449 million in the reported quarter, which more than doubled year over.



Total operating expenses increased 37% to $1 billion in the quarter due to higher Transaction expense, Technology and development, Sales and marketing and General and administrative expenses.

Financial Update

Coinbase exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.72 billion as of Sept 30, 2024, up 50% from 2023-end.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, long-term debt increased 42% from 2023-end to $4.2 billion.



Shareholders' equity was $8.7 billion at the third-quarter 2024-end, up 39% from 2023-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2024, which surged 71.5% year over year.

Q4 Outlook

Coinbase expects subscription and services revenues to be in the range of $505-$580 million.



COIN expects fourth-quarter transaction expenses to be in the mid-teens as a percentage of net revenues.



Coinbase expects technology & development and general & administrative expenses in the range of $690-$730 million.



It expects sales and marketing expenses to increase quarter over quarter to $170-$220 million, primarily driven by higher USDC rewards expense and higher seasonal brand spending.

Zacks Rank

Performance of other Financial Transaction Service Providers

Global Payments Inc. GPN reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11. The bottom line rose 12% year over year. Adjusted net revenues improved 5.8% year over year to $2.36 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark of $2.38 billion. Adjusted operating income of $1.1 billion increased 6.6% year over year in the quarter under review but marginally missed our estimate of $1.11 billion. Adjusted operating margin improved 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 46.1%.



Total operating expenses of $2.1 billion increased 10.9% year over year in the third quarter. The metric came in higher than our estimate of $1.3 billion. Interest and other expenses declined 11.5% year over year to $155.9 million and lagged our estimate of $163.6 million.



The Western Union Company WU reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The bottom line advanced 7% year over year. However, total revenues declined 6% on a reported basis to $1.04 billion due to a fall in contributions from Iraq, partly offset by a well-performing Branded Digital business. Additionally, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Adjusted operating margin was 19.1%, which deteriorated 50 basis points year over year. Operating income fell 22% year over year to $164.9 million, which fell short of our estimate of $201.7 million.



Bread Financial Holdings’ BFH operating income of $1.84 per share for the third quarter of 2024 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88. The bottom line plunged 88% year over year. Revenues decreased 4.7% year over year to $983 million, attributable to lower late fees and reduced merchant discount fees. The top line, however, beat the consensus estimate by 0.8%.



Credit sales of $6.5 billion decreased 3%, reflecting moderated consumer spending and ongoing strategic credit tightening, partially offset by new partner growth. Average loans of $17.8 billion increased 1%, benefiting from new partner growth and stabilizing consumer spending. Our estimate for the same was $17.9 billion. Total interest income decreased 2% to $1.3 billion, in line with our estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

