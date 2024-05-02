Cohu Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cohu Inc. (COHU):

Earnings: -$14.6 million in Q1 vs. $15.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q1 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $107.6 million in Q1 vs. $179.4 million in the same period last year.

