Cohu Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cohu Inc. (COHU):

Earnings: -$18.06 million in Q3 vs. $3.92 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.80 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $95.34 million in Q3 vs. $150.80 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $88 - $102 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.