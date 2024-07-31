Cohu Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cohu Inc. (COHU):

Earnings: -$15.8 million in Q2 vs. $10.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q2 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cohu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.6 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $104.7 million in Q2 vs. $168.9 million in the same period last year.

