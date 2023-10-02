Cohu Buys Equiptest Engineering For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU), semiconductor test equipment maker, announced on Monday that it has acquired semiconductor test contactors Equiptest Engineering Pte. Ltd. or EQT.

The financial details of the transaction are not known.

Equiptest Engineering has a trailing twelve months revenue of around $20 million as per Cohu.

"EQT becomes part of Cohu's Interface Solutions Group, combining products and technologies to accelerate customer penetration. EQT also enhances Cohu's complex machining capabilities and manufacturing expertise, expands engineering capacity and customer presence," the company said in a statement.

Cohu expects this acquisition to add to its earnings in fiscal 2024.

On Friday, the shares of Cohu closed at $34.44 down 0.61% on Nasdaq.

