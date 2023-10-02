News & Insights

Cohu Buys Equiptest Engineering For Undisclosed Sum

October 02, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cohu, Inc. (COHU), semiconductor test equipment maker, announced on Monday that it has acquired semiconductor test contactors Equiptest Engineering Pte. Ltd. or EQT.

The financial details of the transaction are not known.

Equiptest Engineering has a trailing twelve months revenue of around $20 million as per Cohu.

"EQT becomes part of Cohu's Interface Solutions Group, combining products and technologies to accelerate customer penetration. EQT also enhances Cohu's complex machining capabilities and manufacturing expertise, expands engineering capacity and customer presence," the company said in a statement.

Cohu expects this acquisition to add to its earnings in fiscal 2024.

On Friday, the shares of Cohu closed at $34.44 down 0.61% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
