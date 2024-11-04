News & Insights

Stocks

Cohort PLC Sees Change in Major Shareholder Position

November 04, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort PLC has announced a change in its major shareholding, as Schroders PLC has adjusted its stake. The investment firm now holds 11.87% of Cohort’s shares, a slight decrease from its previous 12.98% position. This shift in holdings might interest investors keeping an eye on Cohort’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:CHRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.