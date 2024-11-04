Cohort PLC Sees Change in Major Shareholder Position

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort PLC has announced a change in its major shareholding, as Schroders PLC has adjusted its stake. The investment firm now holds 11.87% of Cohort’s shares, a slight decrease from its previous 12.98% position. This shift in holdings might interest investors keeping an eye on Cohort’s stock performance.

