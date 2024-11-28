Cohort plc to Announce Half-Year Financial Results

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc, a prominent player in the defence and related markets, is set to reveal its half-year financial results on December 11, 2024. With a diverse portfolio spanning communications, intelligence, sensors, and effectors, Cohort continues to provide innovative solutions for both domestic and international clients. Investors and analysts are keenly awaiting insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.

