Coherent Trades Higher Than Industry: Is the Premium Justified?

Coherent Corp. COHR is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 48.27X, more than double the industry average of 21.76X. While traditionally this is a case of overvaluation, its P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio suggests otherwise. COHR’s 1.03 PEG is closer to 1, suggesting perfect equilibrium between valuation multiple and anticipated growth. Moreover, the industry’s PEG is at 1.12, implying Coherent’s relative discount to its peers.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To validate the stock’s justified premium, we need to look beyond basic growth rates and evaluate the structural quality of earnings. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Coherent’s gross margin expanded 71 basis points (bps) sequentially and 243 bps on a year-over-year basis. This upward trajectory highlights the company’s shift from a lower-margin industrial lasers business to a higher-margin AI infrastructure.

Coherent’s operating margin moved up 20 bps sequentially and 633 bps on a year-over-year basis, hinting at an immense enhancement in its operational prowess. Such progress is a classic case of revenue growth dropping to the operating profit at an exponential rate. A swift increase in profits can reduce the forward P/E, making the stock highly appealing to investors.

A negative free cash flow (FCF) of $383 million as of the end of March 2026 can be a waving red flag for a pricey stock. However, Coherent deals with the AI infrastructure boom, which means that the negative FCF is constructive. CapEx hit the $290-million mark as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 to construct cleanrooms and double its internal manufacturing capacity, which is a strategic response to growing demands.

Coherent’s margin expansion and negative FCF demonstrate massive scale-up to dominate the AI transceiver market. A $2-billion equity investment from NVIDIA mitigates the financial risks of cash burn. COHR’s premium is tied to its ability to pivot from a negative FCF to a positive one in the near future as the investments made to expand capacity bear fruit.

COHR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Coherent’s stock has rallied a whopping 376.7% in a year, beating the industry’s 8.3% growth. COHR surpassed its competitors, IPG Photonics IPGP and Novanta NOVT, which have gained 68.3% and 29.1%, respectively, in the same period.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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Over the past three months, COHR has risen 55.6%, outpacing the industry’s 10.5% growth. IPG Photonics’ stock has remained flat, while Novanta has moved up 36% in the same period.

Coherent has a Value Score of D. IPG Photonics and Novanta both carry a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased 1.7% and 10.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

COHR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Novanta Inc. (NOVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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