Coherent Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR) Wednesday reported third-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $17.0 million, compared to $44.4 million in the same period last year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the same period last year.

Excluding items, Coherent Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $177 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.498 billion from $1.209 billion in the same period last year.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.81 - $1.01 per share and revenues between $1.425 billion and $1.575 billion.

