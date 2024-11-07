News & Insights

Stocks
COHR

Coherent price target raised to $120 from $85 at Stifel

November 07, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Coherent (COHR) to $120 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company’s Q1 revenue came in modestly above guidance and consensus expectations and Q2 revenue guidance was also slightly above consensus estimates. The firm now looks forward to the company’s investor day in late May 2025, where it expects details on longer-term strategy and financial targets.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COHR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.