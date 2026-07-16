Cohen & Steers Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) on Thursday reported its second-quarter results, with earnings increasing.

Net income increased to $49.3 million or $0.95 per share, from $36.8 million or $0.72 per share in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.85 per diluted share up from $0.73 a year ago.

Total revenue rose 12% to $152.7 million from $136.1 million last year. Adjusted revenue increased to $151.8 million from $135.3 million.

Assets under management climbed to a record $100.1 billion at June 30, 2026, from $93.1 billion at the end of the first quarter, reflecting $1.3 billion of net inflows, $6.4 billion in market appreciation and partially offset by $768 million in distributions.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Harvey: "With $1.3 billion in net flows, we delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of organic growth, which is our longest streak of consecutive quarters of organic growth since 2022. We are beginning to see the benefits of improving market conditions for our investment strategies and the investments we've made in the business to expand our capabilities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.