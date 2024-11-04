Cohen & Company Reports Positive Third Quarter 2024 Results

Cohen & Company ( (COHN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cohen & Company presented to its investors.

Cohen & Company is a financial services firm that specializes in capital markets and asset management services, with operations in both the United States and Europe. The company’s latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024 showcases significant financial improvements and strategic developments.

In the third quarter of 2024, Cohen & Company reported a net income of $2.2 million, a notable turnaround from the previous quarter’s loss. The company generated total revenues of $31.7 million, driven by strong performances in their new issue and advisory segment, which saw a substantial increase in revenue compared to both the previous quarter and the prior year. However, the principal transactions and other revenues showed a negative result, primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments on their investment portfolio.

Key financial highlights include a significant increase in new issue and advisory revenue to $22.5 million, and net trading revenue of $8.8 million. The company’s adjusted pre-tax income improved markedly, reaching $7.7 million. Despite the increase in compensation and benefits expenses, the company managed to decrease its interest expenses and restructure its financial instruments, reflecting improved financial management.

Looking ahead, Cohen & Company remains optimistic about its future earnings potential. The company is focused on enhancing long-term value for its shareholders, as evidenced by the continued payment of quarterly dividends. The management anticipates consistent performance from its capital markets segment, boosting its confidence in achieving sustained growth.

