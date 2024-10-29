Cogstate Partners with Medidata for Strategic Growth

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced a partnership with Medidata to deliver a unified solution for central nervous system disease assessments, marking a significant strategic expansion for the company. This collaboration is expected to boost Cogstate’s sales, with the first contract anticipated soon. Additionally, Cogstate’s recent financial performance shows promising growth, supported by a new share buyback initiative.

