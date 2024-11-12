Cognyte Software Unveils $20 Million Share Buyback Plan

Cognyte Software (CGNT) has released an update.

Cognyte Software Ltd. has announced a $20 million share repurchase program, reflecting its confidence in future growth and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move is set to unfold over the next 18 months, utilizing the company’s strong cash reserves. The initiative aims to leverage market conditions and boost investor confidence in Cognyte’s long-term potential.

