Cognizant Expands Partnership With Google Cloud To Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

(RTTNews) - Cognizant (CTSH), the IT major, Tuesday announced that it is significantly expanding its partnership with Google Cloud, bringing Gemini Enterprise to clients and deepening Cognizant's own internal use of the technology.

The collaboration builds on the dedicated Gemini Enterprise practice and both the companies are bringing together jointly delivered solutions, a portfolio of reusable agents and certified Cognizant Frontier Certified Engineers who work directly within client environments to accelerate time to value on Gemini deployments.

Cognizant's Frontier Certified Engineer delivery model is key to the partnership where Frontier Certified Engineers pair deep technology fluency with industry and operational context to audit existing workflows, run evaluations on agents and deploy them into production. The company is adopting Google Cloud technologies internally, deploying Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace across its organization globally.

Cognizant aspires to deploy Gemini Enterprise to 100,000 associates this year, with plans to scale to 200,000, and is certifying a minimum of 10,000 Cognizant professionals on the platform. "Client work is already showing results: A leading US communications and entertainment provider modernized its contact center operations with Cognizant and Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, lifting its first-contact resolution rate by 17 percent, as measured against pre-deployment baselines, and resolving nearly one-third of appointment requests through AI-powered automation. Gemini-powered AI agents were deployed in three months, with more than 500 AI model optimizations in the first year.", the company said in a statement.

As part of this expanded partnership, Cognizant and Google Cloud are also taking a portfolio of core offerings jointly to market, with the joint go-to-market strategy focusing on high-impact sectors including retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, communications, media and technology, and financial services.

In pre-market activity, CTSH shares were trading at $42.04, up 1.62% on the Nasdaq.

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