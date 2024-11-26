Cognition announces all participants completed final visit in SHIMMER study

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) announced that the last patient has completed their final clinic visit in the Phase 2 SHIMMER study of CT1812 in patients with mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies, DLB. The Company anticipates that topline results will be available in December 2024. Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO, concluded, “We look forward to reviewing the results of this study to enhance our understanding of CT1812’s tolerability profile and identify signals of efficacy across measures of cognition and function.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CGTX:
- Cognition Therapeutics provided an update on Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ study analysis
- Cognition Therapeutics Reports Promising Q3 2024 Results
- Cognition Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (25c), consensus (22c)
- Cognition Therapeutics sees cash runway into 2Q25
- Is CGTX a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.