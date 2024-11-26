Cognition announces all participants completed final visit in SHIMMER study

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) announced that the last patient has completed their final clinic visit in the Phase 2 SHIMMER study of CT1812 in patients with mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies, DLB. The Company anticipates that topline results will be available in December 2024. Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO, concluded, “We look forward to reviewing the results of this study to enhance our understanding of CT1812’s tolerability profile and identify signals of efficacy across measures of cognition and function.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CGTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.