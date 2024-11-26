News & Insights

Cognition announces all participants completed final visit in SHIMMER study

November 26, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) announced that the last patient has completed their final clinic visit in the Phase 2 SHIMMER study of CT1812 in patients with mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies, DLB. The Company anticipates that topline results will be available in December 2024. Lisa Ricciardi, Cognition’s president and CEO, concluded, “We look forward to reviewing the results of this study to enhance our understanding of CT1812’s tolerability profile and identify signals of efficacy across measures of cognition and function.”

