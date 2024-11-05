News & Insights

Stocks
COGT

Cogent Biosciences down after bezuclastinib abstract released

November 05, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shares of Cogent Biosciences (COGT) are sliding after updated efficacy and safety results were shared from the open-label extension of Summit, a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled Phase 2 trial of bezuclastinib in adult patients with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis. As Part 2 will evaluate safety and efficacy of 100 mg bezu at 24 weeks, the abstract shared in advanced of a medical meeting reports on patients treated with both bezu formulations at 100mg in Parts 1a or 1b, the abstract for the American Society of Hematology meeting noted. Of 37 patients randomized to PBO or 100 mg QD bezu, 36, or 97%, received bezu in the OLE; one patient randomized to the 100 mg original formulation dose reduced and subsequently discontinued due to TEAE of ALT increase, the abstract noted. An increase in alanine aminotransferase, or ALT, levels in the blood can indicate liver cell injury or disease. In Tuesday morning trading, shares of Cogent have declined $2.14, or 18%, to $9.73.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.