Cogent Biosciences down after bezuclastinib abstract released

Shares of Cogent Biosciences (COGT) are sliding after updated efficacy and safety results were shared from the open-label extension of Summit, a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled Phase 2 trial of bezuclastinib in adult patients with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis. As Part 2 will evaluate safety and efficacy of 100 mg bezu at 24 weeks, the abstract shared in advanced of a medical meeting reports on patients treated with both bezu formulations at 100mg in Parts 1a or 1b, the abstract for the American Society of Hematology meeting noted. Of 37 patients randomized to PBO or 100 mg QD bezu, 36, or 97%, received bezu in the OLE; one patient randomized to the 100 mg original formulation dose reduced and subsequently discontinued due to TEAE of ALT increase, the abstract noted. An increase in alanine aminotransferase, or ALT, levels in the blood can indicate liver cell injury or disease. In Tuesday morning trading, shares of Cogent have declined $2.14, or 18%, to $9.73.

