COFCO Joycome Foods Reports Strong October 2024 Performance

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited (HK:1610) has released an update.

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited reported its October 2024 operational data, highlighting a significant increase in hog production and fresh pork sales volume, with branded fresh pork revenue representing 32.38% of total fresh pork revenue. The company advises caution as these figures are unaudited and subject to adjustment. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to consider these data points when evaluating their positions.

For further insights into HK:1610 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.