News & Insights

Stocks

COFCO Joycome Foods Reports Strong October 2024 Performance

November 11, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited (HK:1610) has released an update.

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited reported its October 2024 operational data, highlighting a significant increase in hog production and fresh pork sales volume, with branded fresh pork revenue representing 32.38% of total fresh pork revenue. The company advises caution as these figures are unaudited and subject to adjustment. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to consider these data points when evaluating their positions.

For further insights into HK:1610 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.