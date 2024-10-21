COFCO Joycome Expands with Strategic Acquisition

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited (HK:1610) has released an update.

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited has announced its acquisition of COFCO Jiahua, a move designed to enhance its strategic position in the animal nutrition sector while optimizing its business structure. This acquisition aligns with the company’s growth strategy and aims to reduce costs and bolster risk resistance. Additionally, COFCO Joycome plans to renew several connected transactions agreements to support its operational activities over the next three years.

