COF to Take Full Control of Travel Platform With Hopper Tech Deal

Capital One Financial Corporation COF is reshaping its travel business by striking a deal with Hopper to acquire the underlying technology, supplier ties and around 150 employees who helped build its travel portal, Capital One Travel. The move marks a strategic shift as Capital One internalizes capabilities developed over a four-year partnership.



Along with talent, Capital One will gain licenses, servicing agreements and key supplier relationships, enabling it to operate the platform more independently.



The transition includes plans to establish direct connections with travel suppliers, strengthening control over inventory and customer experience. While the deal is still pending, it signals Capital One’s intent to deepen its footprint in the travel ecosystem.

COF’s Hopper Pivot Marks Strategic Shift in Travel Business

Although Hopper will no longer power Capital One Travel, the collaboration is not ending entirely. Hopper will continue supplying fintech products, such as price freeze and disruption protection tools. However, the shift means Hopper is set to lose a major revenue stream, as Capital One had been its largest partner.



The development reflects Hopper’s broader pivot toward its business-to-business (B2B) segment, which now contributes nearly 90% of its operations. Despite past restructuring and layoffs, the company continues to support multiple partners globally through its technology solutions arm.



The timing of the deal with Hopper coincides with Capital One’s launch of its first standalone travel app. The platform allows cardholders to book flights, hotels and activities, redeem rewards, and access real-time travel updates — all within a dedicated interface.



Features such as live lounge capacity tracking, digital waitlists and trip-based updates aim to enhance user experience. The app also reflects a shift away from embedding travel within banking services toward offering a full-fledged travel planning tool.

COF Seeks to Build Integrated Travel Ecosystem

Capital One’s broader strategy centers on creating a seamless, end-to-end travel experience — from booking to airport services and stays. Its ecosystem already includes a travel portal, airport lounges, premium credit cards and a managed travel program.



By bringing core technology in-house, Capital One is positioning itself alongside competitors like American Express Company AXP and JPMorgan Chase JPM, both of which have long built tightly integrated, reward-led travel ecosystems. AXP and JPM already offer seamless platforms that combine premium credit cards, loyalty programs, curated travel bookings and exclusive perks, such as airport lounge access and elite hotel collections. American Express integrates its premium cards with the Fine Hotels & Resorts program, Global Lounge Collection, and Membership Rewards. Similarly, JPMorgan has expanded its Ultimate Rewards platform and strengthened its position through offerings like Chase Travel and airport lounges tied to its Sapphire cards.



For Capital One, bringing such capabilities in-house removes reliance on third-party infrastructure and unlocks greater control over the end-to-end customer journey. This allows the company to personalize travel recommendations, integrate rewards redemption more fluidly, and respond faster to customer needs during trips. Over time, such control can translate into higher customer engagement, increased card spend and stronger retention — key metrics in the competitive credit card space.



Ultimately, the move signals Capital One’s ambition to evolve from a credit card issuer with travel perks into a full-scale travel platform, capable of rivaling incumbents by offering a more cohesive and data-driven experience.

Capital One’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, COF shares have gained 6.3%, underperforming the industry’s 24.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Capital One carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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