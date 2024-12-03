Coeptis Therapeutics to acquire NexGenAI Affiliates Network

Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) announced the execution of a Binding Letter of Intent for the acquisition of NexGenAI Affiliates Network, a platform developed by NexGenAI that offers AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation, or RPA, capabilities. NexGenAI has developed a suite of marketing tools that utilize AI and RPA to optimize campaigns, streamline workflows, and generate actionable insights. By acquiring these assets, Coeptis will bring these solutions to companies seeking to overcome marketing challenges in competitive and highly regulated sectors, particularly in the biotech, pharmaceutical and multi-level marketing industries.

