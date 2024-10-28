News & Insights

Codrus Minerals Expands Uranium Exploration in Canada

October 28, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has initiated fieldwork and target generation at its newly acquired Jasper Wedge and Nanuk uranium projects in Canada, marking an important step in its growth strategy in the uranium sector. The company completed UAV magnetics surveys and is conducting geochemical surveys to refine exploration efforts at Jasper Wedge, while historical data review continues at Nanuk. These developments represent an exciting growth and diversification opportunity in Canada’s premier mineral provinces.

