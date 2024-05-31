Codrus Minerals Director Increases Stake

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has announced a significant change in Director Shannan Bamforth’s stakes in the company. Bamforth has acquired an additional 428,571 ordinary fully paid shares, valued at $15,000, increasing his indirect holdings to 749,803 shares without disposing of any existing securities. This financial move reflects a growing confidence in Codrus Minerals’ performance and prospects.

For further insights into AU:CDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.