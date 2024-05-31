News & Insights

Codrus Minerals Director Increases Stake

May 31, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has announced a significant change in Director Shannan Bamforth’s stakes in the company. Bamforth has acquired an additional 428,571 ordinary fully paid shares, valued at $15,000, increasing his indirect holdings to 749,803 shares without disposing of any existing securities. This financial move reflects a growing confidence in Codrus Minerals’ performance and prospects.

