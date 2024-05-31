Codrus Minerals Appoints New Director

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Limited has issued an Initial Director’s Interest Notice, announcing the appointment of Greg Bandy as a director starting from May 31, 2024. The notice, required under listing rule 3.19A.1, states that Bandy currently holds no registered securities in the company. Further details regarding director’s interests in contracts or securities not registered in his name were not disclosed.

