Codere Online sees FY24 net gaming revenue in upper part of EUR 205M – EUR 215M

November 27, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Oscar Iglesias, CFO of Codere Online (CDRO), stated, “Beyond the significant top line growth, we also generated EUR 1.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA and EUR 3.5 million of cash in the quarter. This is now the third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and brings the year-to-date total to EUR 4.5 million. With regards to our existing outlook for 2024, we expect to finish the year in the upper part of the range with respect to both our net gaming revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

