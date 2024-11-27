News & Insights

Codere Online granted hearing to appeal Nasdaq delisting determination

November 27, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

On November 12, 2024, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company of Nasdaq’s intention to delist its securities from the Nasdaq Stock Market given the Company had not yet filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023; On November 18, 2024, the Company formally requested to Nasdaq a hearing to appeal the delisting determination; On November 25, 2024, Nasdaq informed the Company that its request for a hearing was accepted and that the hearing has been scheduled for January 16, 2025; The Company continues to work diligently to complete and file its Form 20-F for 2023 as soon as possible.

