Codere Online granted hearing to appeal Nasdaq delisting determination

On November 12, 2024, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company of Nasdaq’s intention to delist its securities from the Nasdaq Stock Market given the Company had not yet filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023; On November 18, 2024, the Company formally requested to Nasdaq a hearing to appeal the delisting determination; On November 25, 2024, Nasdaq informed the Company that its request for a hearing was accepted and that the hearing has been scheduled for January 16, 2025; The Company continues to work diligently to complete and file its Form 20-F for 2023 as soon as possible.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CDRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.