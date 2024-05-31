News & Insights

Stocks

CodeLab Capital Embarks on Uniscale-Focused Future

May 31, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PatientSky Group AS (DE:P99) has released an update.

CodeLab Capital AS experienced a pivotal year in 2023, selling its Norwegian EHR and App business to focus on its Uniscale technology, which they assert possesses greater value creation potential. They’ve centralized operations in Copenhagen, launched Uniscale’s first product, and are transitioning to a scale-up phase as a pre-revenue company. The company is committed to supporting Uniscale, has reduced costs with a smaller organization, and promises transparent communication with shareholders about future developments.

For further insights into DE:P99 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.