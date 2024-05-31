CodeLab Capital Embarks on Uniscale-Focused Future

PatientSky Group AS (DE:P99) has released an update.

CodeLab Capital AS experienced a pivotal year in 2023, selling its Norwegian EHR and App business to focus on its Uniscale technology, which they assert possesses greater value creation potential. They’ve centralized operations in Copenhagen, launched Uniscale’s first product, and are transitioning to a scale-up phase as a pre-revenue company. The company is committed to supporting Uniscale, has reduced costs with a smaller organization, and promises transparent communication with shareholders about future developments.

