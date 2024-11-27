News & Insights

Codan Limited Showcases at Jefferies Corporate Summit

November 27, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Codan Limited (AU:CDA) has released an update.

Codan Limited has released its investor presentation for the Jefferies Corporate Summit, highlighting its advanced technology solutions that enhance communication, safety, security, and productivity in challenging environments. This strategic move is likely to attract interest from investors looking for robust technology investments.

