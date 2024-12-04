Codan Limited Acquires Tactical Tech Leader Kägwerks

Codan Limited (AU:CDA) has released an update.
Codan Limited has successfully completed its acquisition of Kägwerks, a leader in tactical communications technologies, for approximately $33.6 million. This strategic move is set to enhance Codan’s capabilities in delivering secure networking solutions in challenging environments, with future royalty payments linked to sales performance. The acquisition aligns with Codan’s mission to provide robust communication solutions globally.
