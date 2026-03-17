Coda Octopus Group, Inc Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Coda Octopus Group, Inc (CODA) released earnings for first quarter of $0.93 million

The company's earnings came in at $0.93 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $0.91 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.8% to $6.71 million from $5.21 million last year.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.93 Mln. vs. $0.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $6.71 Mln vs. $5.21 Mln last year.

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