Coda Minerals Advances Strategic Copper Projects

Coda Minerals Ltd (AU:COD) has released an update.
Coda Minerals Ltd is strategically advancing its copper-cobalt-silver and copper-gold projects at Elizabeth Creek, with recent technical studies indicating strong potential for enhanced copper recoveries. The company has bolstered its exploration portfolio through the acquisition of the Kinloch Project and is preparing for further drilling that could significantly increase its resource base. Despite macroeconomic challenges, Coda remains focused on leveraging its assets and positioning itself as a major producer of battery minerals in South Australia.
