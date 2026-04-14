Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Cocrystal Pharma (NasdaqCM:COCP) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 433.33% from the latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cocrystal Pharma. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCP is 0.00%, an increase of 5,564.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 126K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%.

Geode Capital Management holds 82K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCP by 15.46% over the last quarter.

T3 Companies holds 52K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

DRW Securities holds 34K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 32K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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