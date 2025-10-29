Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Cocrystal Pharma (NasdaqCM:COCP) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 652.07% from the latest reported closing price of $1.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cocrystal Pharma. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCP is 0.00%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.62% to 755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 125K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCP by 8.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCP by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 41K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCP by 2.99% over the last quarter.

