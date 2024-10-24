News & Insights

Cochlear Limited Reports Strong AGM Results for 2024

October 24, 2024 — 11:59 pm EDT

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Cochlear Limited has announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried by significant majorities. The company’s shareholders voted on key matters including director re-elections and the approval of long-term incentives for the CEO. This reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

