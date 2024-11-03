Cochlear Limited Announces Director’s Stock Transactions

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Cochlear Limited recently reported changes in the interests of its director, Diggory William Howitt, involving the acquisition of 11,000 shares and the sale of over 10,000 shares. The transactions included exercising options at $206.06 each and selling shares at prices over $283, reflecting strategic financial moves within the company.

For further insights into AU:COH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.